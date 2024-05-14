Diet Ethics Panel to Screen 44 LDP Lawmakers over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The political ethics panel of Japan's House of Representatives decided Tuesday to screen 44 lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

The Deliberative Council on Political Ethics unanimously made the decision, which is not binding. The panel gave the 44 lawmakers until noon next Monday to answer whether they will explain to the panel, but many of them seem reluctant to appear before the panel.

The lawmakers belonged to LDP factions once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, respectively, and failed to report some political funds.

They include former party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and Nikai himself. Six lawmakers who have already attended the panel's hearings, including former LDP General Council head Ryu Shionoya, who has left the LDP, and former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda, are not on the list.

Former Lower House Vice Speaker Seishiro Eto, one of the 44 lawmakers, told reporters that he will coordinate with others and decide whether to respond to the Lower House ethics panel. He noted that the LDP has already punished its members involved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]