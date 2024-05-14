Even Slightly High Blood Pressure Ups Vascular Disease Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Even people with slightly high blood pressure are twice as prone to cerebral and cardiac vascular diseases, including strokes and heart failures, as those with normal blood pressure, a Japanese study has found.

The higher the blood pressure, the higher the risk of such diseases, a Yokohama City University research team said in an announcement of its research results last month.

“It is necessary to address the risk of disease development from the stage of slightly high blood pressure,” said team member Keisuke Kuwahara, associate professor at the university.

The team surveyed 81,876 people aged 20 to 64 who had regular checkups at their workplaces in fiscal 2010 or fiscal 2011 and were not receiving treatment for hypertension at the time. It conducted follow-up surveys for up to nine years to see the relationship between blood pressure and disease development.

During the survey period, 334 people developed a cerebral or cardiac vascular disease.

