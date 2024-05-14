42 Victims Remembered 33 Years after Shiga Train Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Koka, Shiga Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--The 42 victims of a train collision in Shiga Prefecture 33 years ago were remembered at a ceremony in the city of Koka in the western Japan prefecture on Tuesday.

In front of a cenotaph near the accident site, 19 participants, including bereaved family members and the heads of Shigaraki Kohgen Railway Co. (SKR) and West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, observed a moment of silence and laid flowers.

On May 14, 1991, a SKR train and a JR West train collided head-on in the then town of Shigaraki, killing 42 people and injuring more than 600 others.

"We are determined to thoroughly take appropriate action for safety," SKR President Senjiro Masaki said in the ceremony.

"We will continue to deeply reflect on the accident and give top priority to safety," JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]