Japan Nursing Care Insurance Premiums to Rise 3.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Nursing care insurance premiums paid by people aged 65 or over in Japan will be 6,225 yen per month on average from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026, the welfare ministry said Tuesday.

The amount will rise by 211 yen, or 3.5 pct, from 6,014 yen for the previous three-year period to fiscal 2023, due to the country's rapidly aging population and a hike in fees the public insurance system pays to care service providers.

Nursing care insurance premiums are revised every three years at 1,573 municipalities and groups of municipalities across Japan. Of them, 45.3 pct will raise premiums, 37.2 pct will keep them flat, and 17.5 pct will lower them, according to the ministry's calculations.

Compared with the monthly premium national average of 2,911 yen for the three years from fiscal 2000, when the elderly care insurance system started, the fiscal 2024-26 average will be more than double.

However, the pace of increase got slower in recent years. After a double-digit rise from the previous three years in fiscal 2015-17, premiums increased 6.4 pct in fiscal 2018-20 and 2.5 pct in 2021-23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]