GU Offshore Flagship Store to Open in N.Y. in Autumn

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Uniqlo sister brand GU’s first overseas flagship shop will open in New York this autumn, its operator, G.U. Co., said Tuesday.

The Fast Retailing Co. group firm will simultaneously launch an online store to deliver GU products across the United States.

Currently, G.U. operates some 470 outlets only in Asia, mainly in Japan.

Located in the SoHo area of Lower Manhattan, the GU NY SOHO store will have one story above ground and one beneath with the total sales area of around 950 square meters, and sell shoes, bags and accessories besides casual clothes.

A pop-up GU outlet launched in SoHo in October 2022 will be closed in summer, the operator added.

