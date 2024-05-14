Sharp to Halt LCD Plant in Western Japan by Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Tuesday that it will halt production at its factory for large LCD television panels in the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, by the end of September.

The major Japanese electronics maker, which continues bleeding red ink, hopes to prevent a further earnings deterioration by scaling back its slumping LCD business.

Sharp included measures to address its LCD business in its medium-term business plan released on the day.

The Sakai plant is the only remaining production site for LCD TV panels in Japan.

According to the medium-term business plan, Sakai Display Products Corp., a Sharp subsidiary operating the Sakai plant, will shift its operations to providing technical support to an Indian company and operating an artificial intelligence data center.

