Kidney Cancer Mutation Found in 70 Pct of Japan Patients: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A unique genetic mutation was found in more than 70 pct of certain kidney cancer patients in Japan, a higher percentage than in other countries, an international team of researchers said Tuesday.

Its cause is unclear, and there is a high possibility that unknown carcinogenic factors are involved, said the team of researchers, including from the National Cancer Center Japan. The finding was published in the British science journal Nature on May 1.

The team conducted whole-genome analyses of cancer cells from 962 patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer, in 11 countries, including Japan, the United States and European countries. It extracted mutational signatures from genetic sequences to analyze the causes of cancer and regional differences.

It found that the SBS12 mutational signature was detected in 26 of the 36 Japanese patients in the study, while it was found in only about 2 pct of patients from other countries. The characteristics of the signature differed from those linked to aging, obesity and high blood pressure.

The mutation has been detected frequently in a previous genetic analysis of hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, in Japanese people.

