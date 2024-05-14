LDP to Write Draft Funds Law Revision Bill First

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will write a draft bill to revise the political funds control law and present it for talks with its coalition partner, Komeito.

Kishida made the comments in a meeting with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office.

The prime minister hopes to finalize the draft between the two parties.

Yamaguchi said the ruling coalition needs to listen to what opposition parties have to say to build a broad consensus.

The two ruling parties reached a broad agreement on an outline of proposed revisions to the law on Thursday after the LDP came under fire over a high-profile slush funds scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]