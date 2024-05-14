Pasona to Promote Cartilage Conduction Technology

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Pasona Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will collaborate with two entities to promote cartilage conduction technology used in earphones and other devices to support people with hearing difficulties.

The Japanese staffing service company will promote efforts to develop new products featuring the technology and introduce them in collaboration with Nara Medical University and CCH Sound Inc., which manufactures such products.

Pasona plans to use the technology for headsets for staff and guide earphones for visitors in its exhibition at the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Cartilage conduction, which transmits sound by vibrating the cartilage near the ear, was discovered by Nara Medical University President Hiroshi Hosoi.

It allows users to hear a clear sound without blocking their ear canals and is said to leak less sound compared with bone conduction technology, which vibrates a user's skull.

