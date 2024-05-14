Figure Skater Shoma Uno Upbeat on Retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skater Shoma Uno, a two-time world champion, said Tuesday that he feels positive about the future after announcing his retirement last week.

"There's no sorrow as I'll continue skating," Uno, 26, said at a press conference, referring to his plan to become a professional ice skater.

He won the men's singles silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and became the first Japanese male skater to clinch the world championship title twice in a row, in 2022 and 2023.

Uno said: "I never imagined I could be such a skater. I feel that I've come a long way."

Referring to his professional career, he said, "I want to skate as if I'm dancing, so everyday practice will be fun."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]