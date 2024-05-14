17,000 Elderly Living Alone Died at Home in Jan.-March: Japan Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Japan’s National Police Agency showed Tuesday that 17,034 elderly people living alone died at home across the country in January-March.

The number of such deaths in 2024 is estimated to total some 68,000 by simple calculation.

The NPA conducted such a survey for the first time, at a time when the government is discussing the issue of loneliness and isolation.

The survey covered 60,466 dead bodies handled by police during the first three months of 2024. Of them, 21,716 were of people who lived by themselves, including those who took their own lives.

By age group, people aged 65 and over accounted for nearly 80 pct of the 21,716 cases, including 2,080 people who were between 65 and 69, 3,204 between 70 and 74, 3,480 between 75 to 79, 3,348 between 80 and 84, and 4,922 aged 85 and older.

