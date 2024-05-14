30 Deaths Recognized as Indirectly Caused by Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A panel including doctors and lawyers recognized Tuesday that 30 deaths were indirectly caused by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan, in addition to the 245 people who died in the disaster.

The five-member panel, commissioned by the Ishikawa prefectural government, held its first meeting on the day as the families of more than 100 deceased people have filed for such recognition.

Condolence money of 5 million yen, or 2.5 million yen in the case of non-income earners, will be provided to the families of those found to have died from indirect causes.

At the day's meeting, the panel screened 35 deaths--nine in the city of Wajima, 19 in the city of Suzu, and seven in the town of Noto. While finding 30 deaths to be related to the earthquake, the panel decided to continue examining the remaining five cases.

Applications for condolence money have been made for 53 deceased people in Wajima, 16 in Noto, 14 in the city of Nanao, 10 in the town of Shika and seven in the town of Anamizu. Suzu, which saw many deaths, has not released the number of applications it has received.

