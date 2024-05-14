Japan to Review Romanization System for 1st Time in 70 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese culture minister Masahito Moriyama asked an advisory panel on Tuesday to review the system for romanizing the Japanese language, for the first time in some 70 years.

The Council for Cultural Affairs will consider how the Japanese language should be transcribed into the Latin alphabet, including unifying different romanization styles in use currently. The council aims to submit a report as early as next spring.

A 1954 cabinet notice on romanization set a style known as "kunrei-shiki" as the standard. But a different style, the Hepburn romanization, is in common use currently, including for passports and road signs.

The Japanese "kana" syllabary pronounced "chi" is written as "ti" in the kunrei-shiki style and "chi" in the Hepburn style.

A subcommittee of the council in March said the government had expected romanization to be used to write Japanese sentences when it released the 1954 notice. But romanization is more commonly used now to write proper nouns, such as names of places and people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]