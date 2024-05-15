Kishida Defends Planned Rule to Revoke Foreigners' Residency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that an envisaged rule to revoke permanent residence permits of foreigners will be limited to some malicious cases.

"The planned rule would not affect the vast majority of foreign permanent residents," Kishida said at a meeting of the Judicial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The rule was included in a provision of a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law and other relevant laws that features a plan to abolish the existing technical intern program for foreign nationals and create a new scheme to train foreign workers.

The bill calls for allowing the government to revoke the permanent residence permits of foreigners if permit holders intentionally fail to pay taxes or social insurance premiums.

At the day's meeting, Daiki Michishita of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan criticized the government for not conducting a study to find out how many foreign permanent residents have failed to pay taxes or social insurance premiums.

