Japan Enacts Bill to Lower Mandatory Tender Offer Threshold

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Wednesday enacted a bill to lower the threshold at which a share tender offer becomes mandatory, to over 30 pct of voting rights for a target company from over one-third.

The bill to revise the financial instruments and exchange law was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, following its passage at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last week.

The revised law will obligate a buyer to carry out a tender offer if the buyer's stake in the target company is expected to exceed 30 pct of the voting rights, up from the current threshold of over one-third.

This is the first drastic revision since 2006 to Japan's tender offer rules, designed to regulate stock transactions that affect control over companies. The revision is aimed at improving the transparency of large-scale share transactions for merger and acquisition deals.

When stock companies decide important matters such as mergers, they are required to gain approval for their special resolutions on the matters from at least two-thirds of voting shareholders at general meetings.

