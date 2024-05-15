Register for Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims Got Aired

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 15 (Jiji Press)--A register listing dead victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima got aired at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japan city Wednesday morning.

Hiroshima city officials offered a silent prayer at 8:15 a.m., the time when the bomb was dropped on the city on Aug. 6, 1945. After taking the register out of the stone chamber of the cenotaph for atomic bomb sufferers, the staff checked each page for damage.

The 125-volume register lists the names of 339,227 victims whose death had been confirmed by Aug. 5 last year and their ages and dates of death. One volume is for those whose names are unknown.

An airing was also given to a book containing the names of 13 sufferers of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki enshrined at the Hiroshima cenotaph at the requests of sufferers themselves or their bereaved relatives.

The year's annual airing event was streamed live on the Hiroshima city government's official YouTube channel. "We hope it will help promote peace education," a city official said.

