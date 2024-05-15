Smart Glasses Allegedly Used to Leak Univ. Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--An 18-year-old applicant for admission to Waseda University allegedly leaked entrance exam questions during the tests in February, using so-called smart glasses to take photos of the questions and post them on social media, it was learned Wednesday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department plans to send papers on the male test taker from Tokyo to public prosecutors as early as Thursday on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to the sources, the test taker used smart glasses equipped with camera and data communication functions during the Feb. 16 entrance exams for the university's school of creative science and engineering. He posted photos of chemistry and other test questions on X, formerly Twitter, and asked for answers to the questions.

The university received a report of the test question leak from a person who noticed the cheating after providing answers to the questions.

The test taker's possible involvement in the cheating came to light through an analysis of the photos posted on X. On Feb. 21, he took the entrance exams for another faculty of the university, but university officials found that his glasses had a small camera and reported him to the MPD.

