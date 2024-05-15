Ex-Japanese Univ. Prof. Gets 6 Yrs in Prison in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Yuan Keqin, former professor at Hokkaido University of Education, has been sentenced to six years in prison on espionage charges in China, it was learned Wednesday.

Supporters have been demanding the Chinese scholar's early release, claiming that he has been falsely accused.

According to people familiar with the matter, a court in Changchun, Jilin Province, handed down the ruling in January. Yuan has already appealed the ruling.

He went missing in the city in May 2019 while on a temporary return to his homeland. The Chinese Foreign Ministry later confirmed that he had been detained and indicted for allegedly spying for a long time at the request of Japanese intelligence authorities.

Asked about Yuan's current conditions at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin, the ministry's spokesman, only said that China is a country under the rule of law and handles the relevant case in accordance with the law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]