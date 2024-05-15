Meta Ready to Testify at Japan's Parliament over Scam Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. information technology giant Meta Platforms Inc. plans to accept a request for testimony at the Diet, Japan's parliament, following a series of investment scams using social media advertising, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was disclosed by former digital minister Takuya Hirai at a meeting of a working group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, held to tackle such fraudulent ads featuring the images and names of famous people.

The LDP asked Meta Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give unsworn testimony in the Diet. The U.S. company said in response that it could send personnel other than him, according to Hirai.

After the day's meeting, Hirai explained that the Diet will decide later whether it is necessary to summon a Meta official. If realized, a senior official would appear at the Diet, he also said.

The working group is scheduled to draw up recommendations to the government on the matter next week at the earliest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]