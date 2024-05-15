Japan Begins Review of Basic Energy Plan amid Spread of AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry began a review of the country's basic energy plan on Wednesday, at a time when power-hungry data centers are increasing in line with the spread of artificial intelligence.

The basic energy plan sets the direction of the country's medium- to long-term energy policy and is updated once in three years.

The review is expected to focus on how to position nuclear power plants and renewable energy sources, both of which are effective in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, in the country's power supply mix amid the accelerating global trend toward decarbonization.

The review was launched at the day's subcommittee meeting of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy, which advises the industry minister.

Referring to the energy shift away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal, industry minister Ken Saito said at the beginning of the meeting, "Japan is in the most difficult situation since the end of World War II."

