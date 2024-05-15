Taipei Mayor Meets Japanese Ruling Party Officials in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an met with Japanese ruling party officials, including former Prime Minister Taro Aso, in Tokyo Wednesday in his first visit to Japan since assuming office in 2022.

Chiang met Aso, vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and LDP Youth Division Director Takako Suzuki at the party's headquarters.

The mayor asked Aso to promote cooperation between Taipei and Japanese cities, according to the Taipei city government.

Chiang invited Aso and others to the World Masters Games in Taipei and New Taipei City next year.

Suzuki told the mayor that people-to-people exchanges are important between Japan and Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]