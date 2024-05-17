7-Eleven Convenience Store Chain Marks 50 Years in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The 7-Eleven convenience store chain this week marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of its first outlet in Japan, where convenience stores have become essential infrastructure for everyday life.

On May 15, 1974, the first Japanese store opened in Tokyo's Toyosu area, and the first product sold there was a pair of sunglasses displayed next to the cash desk. "In the beginning, I wasn't sure at all what kind of people would come to shop," said the store owner, Kenji Yamamoto, now 74.

The store's product lineup was initially based on what were selling well in supermarkets. But through trial and error, the convenience store chain began introducing new products and services one after another.

In 1978, the 7-Eleven chain started to sell "onigiri" rice balls that customers could roll in a sheet of nori seaweed by themselves. For many people, onigiri has become something to buy at convenience stores. It was also the chain that developed "tuna-mayo" rice balls, which have become a classic.

The chain also began mediating parcel delivery services in 1981 and accepting utility bill payments in 1987.

