Japan Govt Now Monitoring All 583 Designated Security Areas

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government started monitoring under law 184 last designated areas with national security significance in 28 of Japan's 47 prefectures on Wednesday, finishing enforcing regulations in all 583 such areas in the country.

The fourth and final round of designations of important areas under the country's defense policy covered U.S. military facilities in Okinawa Prefecture for the first time, which include Kadena Air Base, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Schwab.

Areas surrounding Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture and Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika nuclear plant in Jan. 1 earthquake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture were also designated.

The law to regulate the use of real estate with security significance defines zones of 1 kilometer around important sites such as Self-Defense Forces bases, nuclear plants and remote border islands as "monitored areas," with areas of higher importance regarded as "special monitored areas."

It allows the government to look into land use within such areas and to check acts that impede the operations of the key facilities.

