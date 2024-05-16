LDP, Komeito Fail to Reach Accord on Political Funds Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Wednesday failed to reach an accord on their planned joint bill to revise the political funds control law, and the LDP is now expected to submit such a bill on its own.

At the day’s working-level meeting, the LDP presented its new proposal to tighten the rules for disclosing information on fundraising party ticket buyers, but Komeito rejected it as insufficient.

A senior LDP member said that the party will submit a bill on Friday. A working-level LDP official said that the party will submit it alone if Komeito does not accept its proposal.

Hiromasa Nakano, a House of Representatives lawmaker of Komeito, told reporters that it is “difficult at this stage” for the ruling parties to jointly submit a bill.

It will be very unusual for the ruling parties to part ways on a bill that is considered important by the government.

