Fukushima N-Plant to Start Fresh Round of Water Release Friday

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant will start the second round of discharges of tritium-containing treated water for fiscal 2024 on Friday, its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., said Wednesday.

In the second round set to last until June 4, about 7,800 tons of treated water will be released from about a kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture via an underwater tunnel after being diluted with seawater.

TEPCO plans to release about 54,600 tons of treated water in seven rounds during the fiscal year that started last month.

Tritium levels in seawater and fishery products measured by the company and the government have been far below state standards.

