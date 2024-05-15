Honda Cutting Jobs in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. is shedding over 1,000 jobs at a joint venture in China through buyout packages, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The job cuts affect full-time employees at the manufacturing division of GAC Honda Automobile Co., where around 900 temporary workers were let go in November.

Honda is optimizing its business structure based on current conditions, a company official said.

Japanese-affiliated automakers strong in gasoline-powered cars are struggling in the Chinese market, where sales of electric vehicles are growing rapidly.

Honda is currently implementing auto production adjustments at several factories in China, including at Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., another joint venture, an industry official said.

