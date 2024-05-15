Rapidus to Cooperate with U.S. Chip Startup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. signed a memorandum on Wednesday to cooperate with U.S. chip startup Esperanto Technologies Inc. in developing low power-consumption chips for data centers in the coming era of artificial intelligence.

In February, Rapidus said it would cooperate with U.S. startup Tenstorrent Holdings Inc. for chip development for AI.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference that collaboration with Esperanto Technologies is very meaningful as developing low power-consumption chips is a pressing issue for the AI era.

With government support, Rapidus is building a facility in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan, to mass-produce a cutting-edge chip with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, starting in 2027.

