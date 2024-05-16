Billionaire Maezawa Sues Meta over Fake Social Media Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. over fraudulent social media ads using his name and images without permission.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, Maezawa sought an injunction against such ads and the payment of 1 yen in damages from the U.S. company, previously called Facebook Inc., and its Japanese unit, claiming that they violated his portrait and other rights by allowing the ads to be displayed.

“I want to first clarify whether their actions are illegal or legal,” Maezawa said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. He added that he will seek a court hearing with an official from the Meta side regarding measures to tackle fraudulent ads.

Earlier this month, Osaka prefectural police said that an elderly man in the western prefecture was defrauded of more than 200 million yen by a fake investment solicitation purportedly by celebrity entrepreneur Takafumi Horie.

Last month, four people claiming to be victims of fraudulent ads filed a lawsuit against Meta’s Japan unit with Kobe District Court, also in western Japan. The same month, Maezawa and Horie attended a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and called for regulation on fraudulent ads.

