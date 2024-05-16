Japan to Develop Some Parts for New Interceptor Project with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan will develop rocket motors and propulsion components for a new system to be developed jointly with the United States for intercepting hypersonic weapons, according to an agreement signed by the two countries.

Japan's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday the signing of the accord related to the Glide Phase Interceptor project. The rocket motors and propulsion components will be used to propel the interceptor missile and its warhead, respectively.

The U.S. government is in the process of selecting the project's overall concept from two American companies' proposals.

Japan and the United States are planning to complete the development of the GPI system in the 2030s.

Having earmarked 75.7 billion yen to cover related costs under its fiscal 2024 budget, the Japanese ministry will facilitate work to develop the parts of the GPI system by concluding contracts with Japanese companies.

