Japanese Composer Kida Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese composer Taro Kida, who worked on memorable commercial songs such as for "Kani Doraku" crab restaurants and "Nissin Demae Iccho" instant noodles, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

The death of Kida, nicknamed "Mozart of Naniwa," was announced Wednesday on the official website of his talent agency office. Naniwa is an old name of Osaka in western Japan.

According to the office, Kida fell ill and was hospitalized after a recording of a program March 29. He was staying home in Osaka Prefecture after leaving the hospital.

After quitting the university, Kida, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, near Osaka, began composing while working as a pianist at a cabaret.

He composed not only for commercials but also for TV programs such as the "Puropozu Daisakusen" variety show and the "Niji no Waido Sho" talk and news show.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]