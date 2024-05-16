LDP Panels OK Policy Activity Funds Disclosure Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Panels of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved on Thursday a plan to disclose the usage of so-called policy activity funds if the amount paid by political parties to their lawmakers exceeds 500,000 yen.

The new rule is part of an amendment bill to the political funds control law drafted in the wake of the revelation of LDP factions' long-standing practice of creating slush funds.

Endorsed at a joint meeting of the party's General Council subgroup and political reform task force, the bill also requires lawmakers to report to their parties item-by-item policy activity expenses in line with an internal affairs ministry ordinance and the parties to record them in their political funds reports.

If the council formally green-lights the legislation on Friday, the LDP will introduce it immediately even without consent of its coalition partner, Komeito, a party source said.

Among other features of the bill is the introduction of a guilty-by-association system to hold lawmakers responsible for the absence of necessary statements or false statements in their individual political funds reports together with accountants.

