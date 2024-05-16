Univ. Applicant Referred to Prosecutors over Use of Smart Glasses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Thursday sent to public prosecutors papers on an 18-year-old male applicant for admission to Waseda University for allegedly leaking entrance examination questions online in February by using smart glasses capable of taking pictures.

Totsuka Police Station of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the male student obstructed business at the private university in the Japanese capital through the leakage of exam questions.

The teenager has admitted to the charge and said that he came up with the idea for the fraud because he was worried about failing the exam. He said that the fraud was a more serious act than cheating and that he regrets it, according to investigative sources.

The boy is believed to have asked people he found on social media in advance to tell him the answers to the questions and paid them after the exam on Feb. 16.

The youth from Machida in Tokyo is suspected of taking photos of entrance exam questions in chemistry and other subjects for the university's school of creative science and engineering using the smart glasses equipped with camera and data communication functions.

