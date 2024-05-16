3 Japan Automakers to Tie Up to Develop In-car Software

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are considering collaborating to develop in-car software, it was learned Thursday.

By standardizing key software infrastructure, the three major Japanese automakers aim to speed up the development at a time when Chinese and U.S. rivals have the lead in digitalization technologies for electric vehicles.

The industry and transport ministries will support them by including such standardization in a digitalization strategy for automobiles they will compile shortly.

Specifically, the three firms will work to standardize the so-called application programming interface, which allows software and other systems to link up.

They hope to form industry-wide cooperation by inviting Mazda Motor Corp., Subaru Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. But coordinating the pace of development and other details is seen as a challenge for them.

