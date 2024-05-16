Kishida Cabinet's Support Rate Edges Up: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet edged up to 18.7 pct in May, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate rose 2.1 percentage points from April, when it hit the lowest level since he took office in October 2021.

The disapproval rate for the Kishida cabinet fell 3.8 points to 55.6 pct, while 25.8 pct of respondents said they "do not know."

The poll found that 72.9 pct do not support Kishida's handling of the high-profile slush fund scandal involving factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including a plan to revise the political funds control law. Only 8.7 pct said they support Kishida over the matter.

The results suggest that members of the public remain frustrated at the money scandal although the prime minister has stressed his achievements in areas including diplomacy.

