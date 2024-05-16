Kishida, New Singapore PM Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his new Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, held telephone talks on Thursday and agreed to strengthen ties between their nations.

In the 15-minute talks, Kishida congratulated Wong, who took office on Wednesday, and expressed his eagerness to work with Singapore to further develop bilateral relations.

Kishida noted that Singapore is an important partner for Japan in addressing regional and global challenges.

Wong said that he hopes to promote cooperation in a wide range of areas and take the current good relations between Japan and Singapore to the next level.

