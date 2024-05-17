Japan to Give Emergency Relief to Flood-Hit Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to provide emergency relief supplies such as tents and blankets for people in northern Afghanistan hit by massive floods.

Tokyo will act upon the request of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, according to a Foreign Ministry announcement Thursday.

The goods will be delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]