Japan Top Court to Take Measures for Disabled Plaintiffs

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court will take measures to accommodate disabled plaintiffs in five damages lawsuits over forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law, including setting up ramps for wheelchair users, it was learned Thursday.

It will be the first time for the top court to implement measures for disabled people on a large scale.

The Supreme Court's Grand Bench is scheduled to hold a hearing on the five forced sterilization cases on May 29. The lawsuits against the Japanese government were originally filed with the Sapporo, Sendai, Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe district courts.

According to the top court, the plaintiffs requested reasonable arrangements to enter the court and observe the hearing. Following talks with them, the top court decided to install low-angle ramps to prevent accidents involving wheelchair users who are expected to attend the hearing.

In addition, six monitors will be set up to display documents and transcripts of statements, so that those with hearing impairment can follow along. Guide dogs will also be allowed into the courtroom. An area will be reserved for wheelchair users at the back of the court gallery.

