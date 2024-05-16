Hiroshima, Nagasaki Mayors Rebut U.S. Politician's A-Bomb Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Thursday rebutted repeated remarks by a U.S. Republican heavyweight trying to justify the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities.

At a press conference on the day, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui quoted U.S. President Joe Biden as saying at last year's Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city that he would aim for a world without nuclear weapons.

Attempts to justify the atomic bombings "go against the direction of our ideal," Matsui said. "I ask (the Republican heavyweight, Sen. Lindsey Graham,) to reconsider his position."

"There is not even a millimeter of room to justify the atomic bombings or the use of nuclear weapons," Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki told a separate press conference.

"If you see the inhumane and destructive consequences of the atomic bombings, no reason can justify them," Suzuki noted.

