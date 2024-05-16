Toshiba to Cut Maximum of 4,000 Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it will cut up to 4,000 jobs as part of efforts to raise the ratio of operating profit in revenue from slightly over 1 pct at present to 10 pct in fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027.

The Japanese electronics and machinery maker will offer buyout packages to a maximum of 4,000 employees aged 50 or over, mainly back-office workers, by the end of November this year.

The job cuts are "necessary to keep the company afloat 100 years from now," Toshiba President and CEO Taro Shimada said in a press briefing.

In the first half of fiscal 2025, Toshiba will move its headquarters functions from Tokyo to Kawasaki, a city in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture that currently hosts its research and development operations. It will also consolidate subsidiaries.

These measures were spelled out in a medium-term business plan for fiscal 2024-2026, Toshiba's first since going private last year.

