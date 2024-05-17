Japan's Jera to Invest 5 T. Yen for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese power generation company Jera Co. will invest about 5 trillion yen for decarbonization, partly to replace fuels for thermal power plants with ammonia and hydrogen.

The investment plan is included in the company's growth strategy to fiscal 2035, which was announced Thursday.

Ammonia and hydrogen are viewed as promising next-generation fuels as they do not emit carbon dioxide when burned.

In the long-term strategy, Jera, equally owned by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. group and Chubu Electric Power Co., set a target of handling 7 million tons of ammonia.

Other investment areas are thermal power generation using liquefied natural gas and power generation from renewable energy sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]