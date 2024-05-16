Nippon Life to Invest 3.8 B. Dollars in U.S. Pension Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Thursday that it will invest about 3,838 million dollars in U.S. pension services giant Corebridge Financial Inc. to make it an equity-method affiliate.

Nippon Life will acquire 20 pct of Corebridge shares through its parent, insurance giant American International Group Inc.

Through the deal, the Japanese company hopes to establish its business base in the U.S. market, which is the world's largest and is expected to grow steadily, while the Japanese life insurance market is forecast to shrink due to the country's declining population.

On the day, the three companies agreed on Nippon Life's purchase of Corebridge shares from AIG, which owns 52 pct of Corebridge. They aim to complete the transaction by the end of next February after gaining regulatory approval.

Corebridge mainly offers pension services to individuals and organizations, as well as life insurance services. It is the third-largest provider of individual pension services in the United States.

