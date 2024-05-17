Upper House Panel Urges 29 "Slush Fund" Lawmakers to Appear

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The House of Councillors' political ethics panel voted Friday to urge 29 lawmakers involved in the ruling Liberal Democratic party's "slush fund" scandal to attend a hearing on the scandal.

The request is not binding, and it is up to each of the lawmakers to decide whether to appear before the Upper House Deliberative Council on Political Ethics.

The 29 lawmakers had refused to comply with such a request made by the same panel in March to 32 lawmakers, including them.

The panel made the latest decision at the request of the opposition camp, as the lawmakers in question have remained reluctant to attend a panel hearing.

