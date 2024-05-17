Japan Diet Panel OKs Bill on Training Foreign Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives committee Friday approved legislation to replace the foreign technical intern program with a new training scheme to allow foreigners to work in Japan for the medium to long term.

The Judicial Affairs Committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, passed the legislation to revise relevant laws including the immigration control and refugee recognition law by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling camp led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

The measure is expected to pass the full chamber at a plenary meeting Tuesday for submission to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

On Friday, the legislation was adopted after the ruling camp, the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed to revise a controversial provision that will enable the government to revoke permanent residence permits of foreigners if they deliberately failed to fulfill legal obligations such as tax and social insurance premium payments.

The three sides agreed to add to the provision a rule requiring the government to give due consideration when examining whether to revoke such permits. The CDP only supported the addition of the rule.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]