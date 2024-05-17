Japan Enacts Joint Child Custody Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted a bill to allow divorced parents to choose shared custody of their children on Friday, a move that will change the country's child custody system for the first time in 77 years.

At a plenary session of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the bill to amend the Civil Code and other laws involved was voted for by not only the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, but the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The lower chamber already passed it last month.

Currently, parental custody is granted to only one parent after divorce.

But under the amended laws, expected to take effect by 2026, the parents will be able to choose between joint or sole custody after holding discussions. In case that the talks fail, a family court will make a decision based on children's interests. The court must choose sole custody if there is a risk of domestic violence or abuse.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]