Japan Passes Bill to Introduce "Blue Ticket" Fines for Cyclists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Friday passed legislation to introduce the "blue ticket" fine system under which bicycle riders pay fines for minor traffic violations to escape criminal punishment.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, approved the legislation to revise the road traffic law at a plenary meeting, with the enforcement expected for no later than spring 2026. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, passed the legislation last month.

The new fine system will be applied to offenders aged 16 and above who breach traffic regulations, including by ignoring traffic signals.

At present, traffic violations by bicycle riders are addressed through police warnings or the "red ticket" system that lead to criminal punishment.

Following a surge in severe traffic violations and arrests involving bicycle riders, Japan will introduce the new system, similar to the one for motorists and motorcyclists, in the hope of fostering greater compliance with traffic regulations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]