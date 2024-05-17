Meta's Oversight Board Seeking Public Views on Threads Post Rapping Japan PM

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, May 16 (Jiji Press)--U.S. information technology giant Meta Platforms Inc.'s Oversight Board on Thursday started soliciting public opinions about a post criticizing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on its Threads text messaging app.

The post was deleted once due to violent expressions, but Meta later restored it, concluding that the post contained rhetorical language and that the deletion was a mistake.

Still, the board of academic and other experts is seeking public comments to consider how to handle posts on political topics and reflect public views in its planned proposals to the company.

This is the first time for the board to examine a case related to Threads.

Meta does not proactively recommend political content on Threads for pages not followed by users.

