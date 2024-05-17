Political Group Head, 2 Others Nabbed for Tokyo Poll Obstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The head of political group Tsubasa no To (Tsubasa Party) and two other people were arrested Friday for allegedly obstructing speeches by opponents in a parliamentary by-election in Tokyo last month.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 45-year-old head, Atsuhiko Kurokawa, Ryosuke Nemoto, the 29-year-old secretary-general of the group, who ran in the April 28 by-election, and campaign staff member Hayato Sugita, 39.

The three are suspected of obstructing the freedom of elections in violation of the public offices election law. The police did not say whether they have admitted to the allegations.

It is unusual in Japan for any political organization leader or election candidate to be arrested for obstructing an election. The MPD had received reports of obstructive behavior by Tsubasa no To from several campaign offices.

The arrested three are suspected of obstructing speeches by Hirotada Ototake, 48, an independent candidate, and others on a campaign car in front of East Japan Railway Co.'s Kameido Station in Koto Ward for about 50 minutes from 11 a.m. April 16, when the campaign period started for the by-election.

