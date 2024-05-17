Japan to Utilize My Number Cards in Ambulance Transportation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday that it will start the first round of demonstration tests to utilize My Number health insurance cards when transporting patients by ambulance at three fire departments on Thursday.

In the tests, My Number social security and taxation identification cards with health insurance certificate functions will be used by ambulance workers to identify patients' regular doctors and medications taken so that they can be sent to appropriate hospitals smoothly.

Based on findings from the tests, the agency aims to have My Number health insurance cards in use by ambulance crew across the country by March 2026.

The tests will be conducted for about two months at a total of 67 fire departments in 35 of the country's 47 prefectures.

On Thursday. the first round of the tests will begin at the Hiratsuka city fire department in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Himeji city fire department in Hyogo Prefecture and the Miyakonojo city fire department in Miyazaki Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]