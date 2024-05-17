Fukushima N-Plant Starts Fresh Round of Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant started the second release for fiscal 2024 of treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the sea on Friday.

In the second round due to last until June 4, about 7,800 tons of treated water will be discharged from about 1 kilometer offshore. It is the sixth such release since the plant in Fukushima Prefecture started discharges in August 2023.

The nuclear plant, severely damaged in a massive tsunami in March 2011, plans to release about 54,600 tons of treated water in seven rounds during the fiscal year that started last month, according to its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

