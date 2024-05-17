5 Japanese Firms to Collaborate over Logistics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Itochu Corp., KDDI Corp., Toyota Industries Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. and Mitsubishi Estate Co. said Friday that they will collaborate in developing an efficient logistics system using digital technology.

The five Japanese companies will establish a joint firm for the collaboration within fiscal 2024, aiming to help address truck driver shortages. Itochu will own more than 50 pct of the new company.

The new logistics system will utilize internet technology to coordinate trucks and cargoes from different companies to make deliveries efficient. Several food companies will first join the effort as cargo owners.

